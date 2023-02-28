Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy allowed the performer to remain free until March 7 so he could perform at the Rolling Loud concert near Los Angeles over the weekend, The Miami Herald reported.

Duffy had earlier issued a warrant for his arrest. The 25-year-old performer had missed a court-ordered drug test on Feb. 3 and then tested positive on Feb. 8. He is awaiting trial from a July arrest on a charge of trafficking oxycodone. He has pleaded not guilty.