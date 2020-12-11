Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

The charge stems from a weapons conviction of Carter in New York more than a decade ago, for which he was sentenced to eight months in prison. Convicted felons are barred under federal law from possessing firearms.

Carter's lawyer, Howard Srebnick, said he considered a motion to suppress the search of the plane as a violation of the rapper's constitutional rights. Carter, he said, wanted to accept responsibility.

“I must say I thought it was a very viable motion. He has decided not to pursue a motion to suppress,” Srebnick said.

The Miami U.S. attorney's office also said in the news release that investigators found small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone in a bag belonging to Carter, but he was not charged with any drug crime.

As Lil Wayne, Carter has sold over 120 million records, won five Grammys and numerous other music awards. He owns a home in Miami Beach and is CEO of his own record label, Young Money Entertainment.