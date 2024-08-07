Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

While Nelly's repesentatives did not immediately comment, one said his attorney would issue a statement about the arrest Wednesday evening. A call to Maryland Heights police seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, grew up in the St. Louis area.

Nelly, a three-time Grammy Award winner, is known for hits like "Hot in Herre" and "Just A Dream." He's had four No. 1 hits and received nine Billboard Music Awards. He recently wrapped up a series of performances with Janet Jackson as a special guest on her tour.

He won Grammy Awards in 2002 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and Best Male Solo Rap Performance, and his “Nellyville” was nominated that year for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. He also won a Grammy the following year for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group the following year for “Shake Ya Tailfeather.”

Beyond his recording career, Nelly has appeared in a number of films and television series, including the sports film "The Longest Yard" and a BET reality series featuring his family. The artist announced in April he was engaged to singer and actor Ashanti and the pair is expecting a baby.

Nelly was previously arrested on drug charges in 2015 and was also arrested in 2017 after a woman alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus.

