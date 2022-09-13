Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Police were still searching for the shooter.

PnB Rock stood out with his rap-crooner R&B style. The Philadelphia native is best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” making guest appearances on other likeable songs such as YFN Lucci's “Everyday We Lit,” Ed Sheeran's “Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper and XXXTentacion's “Bad Vibes Forever,” featuring Trippie Redd. He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

The rapper released a series of mixtapes before his two albums “Catch These Vibes” in 2017 and “Trapstar Turnt Popstar” in 2019 through Atlantic Records. His stage name derives from a street corner called Pastorius and Baynton, an area where he grew up in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Germantown.

PnB Rock's label called the death a “senseless loss” in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.

Atlantic Records said PnB Rock a great friend and a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.”

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered the company’s condolences to the Allen family.

“The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

TMZ first reported the shooting. A graphic video reportedly taken at the scene shows PnB Rock laying in a pool of blood on the restaurant's floor.

In a recent interview, PnB Rock spoke about the gang culture in Los Angeles and how robberies of rappers are becoming common in the city, calling criminals "bold." He told a story about a group of people who followed him, his girlfriend and child.

