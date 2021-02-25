Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

“Before this, his paintings are much darker... In Paris he discovers color,” Hellman said. “Color blows up into the painting."

“Street Scene in Montmartre” depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

“Paris marks this period where... the major impressionists influence his work,” Hellman said.

Sotheby’s said the painting has been published in seven catalogues before but has never been exhibited.

Claudia Mercier, auctioneer of Mirabaud Mercier house, said “it is also an important painting because there are very, very few of them remaining in private hands... especially from that period, most are in museums now.”

Sotheby's has estimated the painting’s value between 5 and 8 million euros (between $6.1 and $9.8 million). It which did not reveal the identity of the owner.

It will be on display in Amsterdam on March 1-3, Hong-King on March 9-12 and Paris on March 16-23.

The Pepper Mill was destroyed during the construction of an avenue in 1911, but two similar windmills are still present today on the Montmartre hill.

Sotheby's personnel display « Scene de rue à Montmartre » (Street scene in Montmartre), a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh at Sotheby's auction house in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 25, 202. The artwork painted in 1887 is to be on public display for the first time ahead of an auction next month. It has remained in the same family collection for over 100 years, according to the auction house which did not reveal the identity of the owner. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

