Ratings show Fox News viewers tuning out Jan. 6 hearings

The apparent lack of interest explains why the frequently Trump-friendly network stuck with its regular lineup during the committee's only prime-time hearing, while ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC all showed the Washington proceedings. “The Five” has also been cable television's most-watched show, on average, for nine months.

ABC won the week in prime time, averaging 3.6 million viewers. CBS had 3 million, NBC had 2.5 million, Fox had 1.6 million, Univision had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1.04 million and Telemundo had 990,000 viewers.

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average viewership of 2.17 million in prime time. MSNBC had 1.41 million, ESPN had 1.21 million, HGTV had 938,000 and Hallmark had 777,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 6.6 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.1 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.5 million.

For the week of June 20-26, the 20 most-watched program in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.13 million.

2. “America's Got Talent,” NBC, 6 million.

3. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 6: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 5.82 million.

4. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay at Colorado, ABC, 5.15 million.

5. “60 Minutes” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.8 million.

6. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.6 million.

7. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 3: Colorado at Tampa Bay, ABC, 4.1 million.

8. “FBI,” CBS, 3.82 million.

9. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 3.74 million.

10. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 3.7 million.

11. “Stanley Cup Presentation," ABC, 3.69 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.58 million.

13. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.57 million.

14. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.49 million.

15. “The Price is Right” (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 3.47 million.

16. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Friday), ABC, 3.27 million.

17. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Wednesday), ABC, 3.262 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Friday), Fox News, 3.255 million.

19. “Stanley Cup Pregame” (Sunday), ABC, 3.23 million.

20. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.19 million.