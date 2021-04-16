Raul Castro, long a sidekick, finally the face of his nation

When Fidel fell ill in 2006, Raul took over as president in 2006 — and formally in 2008 — becoming head of the ruling Communist Party in 2011. He continued along the path of single party rule while softening a few of the restrictions on private enterprise that had stifled the state-dominated economy.

It was Raul who reached accords with U.S. President Barack Obama in 2014 that created the most extensive U.S. opening to Cuba since the early 1960s — creating a surge in contacts with the United States that was largely reversed under Obama's successor, Donald Trump.

As the bearded young insurgents who led the revolution entered their 70s and 80s, a change of command became inevitable. In 2018, Raul Castro passed the presidency to to Miguel Díaz-Canel, 60, who was widely expected to succeed him as head of the all-powerful party as well.

But Castro promised to remain involved.

“As long as I live, I will be ready with a food in the stirrup to defend the fatherland, the revolution and socialism," he said Friday.