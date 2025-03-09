Ravens agree to a new contract with Pro Bowl LT Ronnie Stanley before free agency begins

Last season was Stanley's first without missing a game. He appeared in only seven games in two seasons from 2020-21 because of ankle problems and struggled to regain the form that made him an All-Pro in 2019. But in 2024, he was a solid part of an offensive line that helped Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry excel.

The Ravens lost three starters on their offensive line last offseason, but they're on track to make it through this one with significantly less turnover. Patrick Mekari is a free agent, but locking in Stanley means Baltimore doesn't need to replace the most important pass blocker on the line.

Although the Ravens may not have enough room under the salary cap to make major additions, this move paves the way for them to return a similar roster to the one that won the AFC North last season.

