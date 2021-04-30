Ravens exercise quarterback Lamar Jackson's 5th-year option

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019.

In March, Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Those recent contracts helped set the market for Jackson, who is still playing under his rookie deal and averages $2.4 million per season. Jackson, the final pick (32nd overall) in the first round of the 2018 draft, is not due to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has remained committed to reaching a new deal with Jackson but acknowledged it will impact the way the team conducts business.

“It will change the way that we do contracts, potentially,” DeCosta said during the team’s pre-draft news conference in early April. “We will have to be probably a little bit more careful about which players we sign and which players we don’t sign. We may lose some good, young players. That’s unfortunately just the salary cap age that we’re in, and it happens to every single team.

“So, we’ll be aggressive, if possible. I think the draft will continue and will always remain the lifeblood of this organization when it comes to building this team and building the roster, and draft picks will be more important than ever.”

