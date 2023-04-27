Ravens have 5-year agreement with QB Lamar Jackson

That was a reference to the term “Ravens Flock” used by the team's fans.

“Let's go baby. Let's go, let's go," Jackson added. “Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years, man. Let's get it.”

Jackson's deal brings one of the NFL's biggest offseason stories to a conclusion — right as one of the league's biggest annual events was about to start. The Ravens can now expect Jackson in the lineup for the first game of the season, without drama about whether he'll report to camp. They've already boosted his wide receiving group by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore also has a new offensive coordinator after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken.

Jackson's deal comes shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Jalen Hurts a five-year, $255 million extension.

Drafted in 2018, Jackson is already one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing. He's been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, however. At age 26, his best days could well be ahead of him, and now he'll remain in a Baltimore uniform.

