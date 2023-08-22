Ravens' NFL-record preseason winning streak ends at 24 with a loss to the Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Washington Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 on a last-minute field goal, snapping one of the NFL’s most peculiar runs of success.

The loss marked the end of a 24-game preseason win streak for the Ravens, who passed the previous NFL record of 19, set by the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s.

Howell was still in middle school the last time the Baltimore Ravens lost a preseason game in 2015.

He was named the Commanders' starting quarterback last Friday, and on Monday showed why Washington is putting its faith in the second-year passer in a crucial year for coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Journeyman Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson matched him throw for throw in an exhilarating first half, at least by preseason standards.

Johnson finished 10 of 12 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one end zone interception where the ball fell through the arms of receiver James Proche II and into the waiting hands of Commanders defensive back Quan Martin.

Those missed points proved costly as Washington’s third-string QB, former Georgia standout Jake Fromm, led the team down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Joey Slye kicked the ball through from 49 yards to win the game and end Baltimore’s streak.

NEW ENERGY

Monday’s preseason game was the first under new Washington owner Josh Harris, and it was a star-studded sideline in the minutes before the game.

Legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs was in attendance with his grandson, NASCAR racer Ty Gibbs. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was the Commanders’ honorary captain, and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg shook hands with the ownership group, as did rapper Wale.

Harris joined ESPN’s broadcast of the game in the second quarter.

“I have a lot of faith in Sam (Howell) and the team,” he said during the appearance.

INJURIES

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin left the game at the end of the second quarter after a Baltimore defender landed on his foot while making a tackle. McLaurin walked off the field and to the locker room himself. The team described it as a right toe injury, but the severity was not immediately known.

Commanders backup receiver Dyami Brown left the game in the third quarter to undergo a concussion evaluation. He was cleared to return.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Finish the preseason on Saturday night at Tampa Bay.

Commanders: Host Cincinnati on Saturday night in their preseason finale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP