Ravens' Zay Flowers fumbles near the end zone after being flagged for taunting in the AFC title game

A few plays earlier, Flowers was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting after he spun the ball while standing directly above Sneed, who tackled him following a 54-yard reception from Lamar Jackson. The penalty on Flowers — one of many by the undisciplined Ravens throughout the game — backed up Baltimore 15 yards.

To add injury to the series of events, Flowers appeared to cut a finger on his left hand when he slammed it on a bench after the fumble.

Flowers, a first-round draft pick, led the Ravens in catches and receiving yards this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP