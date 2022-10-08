dayton-daily-news logo
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

Updated 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays have set a record for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings.

The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.

Tampa got just four hits through 14 innings and used eight pitchers, including Corey Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years.

Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team's history.

There were 36 strikeouts through 14 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Phil Long

