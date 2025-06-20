Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.