Rays pitcher carted off field after foul ball strikes him in dugout

By ZAK GILBERT – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene Thursday night after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Rays’ dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off.

Bigge, on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain, gave a thumbs-up gesture as the Steinbrenner Field crowd rose for a standing ovation. The game resumed after an eight-minute delay with Baltimore leading 4-1.

