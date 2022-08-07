Rays pitching coach injured on visit to mound

BreakingNews
Man suspected of killing 4 in Butler Twp. arrested in Kansas
Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder walks back to the dugout after a mound visit during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Detroit. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of the team's 9-1 loss to the Tigers on Saturday. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too.

Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead.

“He pulled a calf muscle — pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet,” Cash said. “I had to step up.”

McClanahan, who started the All-Star Game for the American League, allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 2.24. He's holding down a rotation that's without Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Yonny Chirinos, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay due to injury.

Snyder, a 6-foot-8 former major league pitcher, has been the Rays' pitching coach since 2018.

Tampa Bay dropped to 57-50 and is one game ahead of Baltimore for the final AL wild card.

FILE - Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder watches from the dugout during the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Aug. 6. The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

