Rays' Springs has no-hit bid hrough 6 innings against Tigers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Sorings has a no-hit bid through six innings against the Detroit Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Sorings has a no-hit bid through six innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Springs has 12 strikeouts, which broke his previous career-high of nine set last June 23 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detrot has had just one runner: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second.

Springs signed a $31 million, four-year contract during the offseason after moving from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022. He was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season in 25 starts and eight relief appearances.

Springs matched his career high of six innings. He has thrown 58 of 81 pitches for strikes.

The Rays lead 1-0.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

