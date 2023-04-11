Rays top Red Sox 1-0, extend season-opening win streak to 10

Pete Fairbanks completed the three-hitter and got his first save.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up three hits in five scoreless innings. Josh Winckowski allowed one hit in two innings.

The Rays were coming off consecutive 11-0 wins over Oakland in which the Athletics were limited to four hits overall. Boston had a three-game weekend sweep over Detroit in which the Red Sox outscored the Tigers 24-9.

PRODUCTIVE FILL-INS

Boston center fielder Rob Refsnyder, one of several players who will be filling in for the injured Adam Duvall, saved a pair of runs with a sliding catch on the warning track that took away an extra-base hit from Randy Arozarena in the third.

Duvall, hurt attempting a diving catch on Sunday, was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a fractured left wrist.

Bobby Dalbec, recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Duvall’s roster spot, had a pinch-hit single in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Boston manager Alex Cora said “there's a good chance” RHP Garrett Whitlock (hip surgery) will make his season debut Tuesday night against Rays ace Shane McClanahan (2-0).

