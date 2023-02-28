Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ from 'RRR' is coming to Oscars

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, "Naatu Naatu" is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telegu-language action epic "RRR" with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.