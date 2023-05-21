Real Madrid coach says Vinícius didn't want to continue playing in game after racist chants

Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.

Ancelotti talked to Vinícius near the sidelines and he continued playing.

The match at Mestalla was stopped for nearly 10 minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.

After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP