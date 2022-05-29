Real Madrid fans start Champions League title celebrations

Both at the Bernabéu and at Cibeles, Madrid fans often directed derogatory chants at Kylian Mbappé, the Paris Saint-Germain star who last week announced he would not be joining the Spanish club.

The team later on Sunday will parade through the city carrying the Champions League trophy on an open bus. The festivities will begin in a ceremony at a cathedral, then the squad will meet with local authorities and head to the Cibeles, where most fans are expected to be waiting for the team.

Marcelo is expected to drape the statue of the goddess Cibele with a Madrid flag and scarf.

At the Bernabéu, players will address the crowd and again lift the trophy amid confetti and fireworks.

Less than a month ago, Madrid supporters had already packed the Cibeles square when the team won its 35th league title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Caption Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas Caption Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas

Caption Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas Caption Real Madrid supporters celebrate with a figure of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema at the end of the Champions League soccer final in Cibeles square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Credit: Andrea Comas Credit: Andrea Comas