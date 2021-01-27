Reaves' 23 points, late FT lift Oklahoma over Texas 80-79

Texas played without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19 and is in isolation from the team and his family, and players Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham. Ramey and Sims are starters. The school did not immediately give a reason why the players were unavailable, and assistant coach K.T. Turner was the acting head coach for the Longhorns.

Even with those reduced numbers and the foul trouble, the Longhorns rallied behind Andrew Jones, who scored 13. Kai Jones finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners just appeared in the Top 25 for the first time season and face quite the run of games if they hope to stay there. They are in the middle of a rugged stretch of playing seven ranked opponents in eight games.

Texas: The Longhorns are getting turned upside down by COVID-19 like some other programs have this season. Texas hasn't said when Smart might return.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 9 Alabama on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas plays at Kentucky on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay