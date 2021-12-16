Reaves' 3 at buzzer gives Lakers 107-104 win over Mavs in OT

James for 4 of 9 on 3-pointers, including a 35-foot swish near the midcourt logo in the third period.

Three Lakers were missing after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol: center Dwight Howard, forward Talen Horton-Tucker and guard Malik Monk.

LA STAFFING ISSUES

Other members of the Lakers’ traveling party who entered the virus protocol included assistant coach Phil Handy and TV play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald. Assistant coach David Fizdale missed the game for what the team called personal reasons unrelated to COVID.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Wayne Ellington made his third start of the season and scored nine points in 38 minutes, including the 3-pointer that sent the game into overtime. … Davis played 14 first-half minutes with four points, five rebounds, five turnovers and three fouls.

Mavericks: Doncic will also miss Dallas’ next game on Sunday at Minnesota. … Dallas outscored Los Angeles 14-0 on second-quarter points in the paint with Brunson going 6 for 7. … Willie Cauley-Stein missed his 10th consecutive game for personal reasons. Sterling Brown missed his sixth straight game with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Minnesota on Friday.

Mavericks: Sunday’s game at Target Center will begin a home-and-home with the Timberwolves.

Caption Dallas Mavericks' Reggie Bullock, left, and Dwight Powell (7) defend as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) attempts to make a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley (20) and Austin Reaves (15) defend as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Lakers' Kent Bazemore (9) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington (2) and forward LeBron James (6) defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) attempts a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) goes up for a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez