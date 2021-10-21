dayton-daily-news logo
X

Rebel attack kills 6 national guards in Niger's west region

Nation & World
By DALATOU MAMANE, Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Six members of Niger’s national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country’s western Tillaberi region

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Six members of Niger's national guard have been killed and several others were injured and are missing after an armed attack on a convoy in the country's western Tillaberi region, the government said Thursday.

Rebels armed with rifles and rocket launchers and riding motorcycles intercepted the convoy about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the town of Bankilare, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The convoy was transporting the prefect of Bankilare and his bodyguard, who were not injured in the attack, the statement said. Niger's armed forces are searching for the attackers. Two military vehicles were also destroyed in the attack, said the statement.

Several major extremist attacks have taken place in the West African country's Tillaberi region, where the government has proclaimed a state of emergency.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum traveled a few weeks ago to the areas most affected by the violence, to pledge support to the populations and discuss the best means to counter the insecurity.

Jihadi groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaida are active in that part of Niger near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

In Other News
1
HBCU's Howard, Morgan State to play at NBA All-Star weekend
2
Thousands rally in Sudan's capital to demand civilian rule
3
Ukraine hits all-time death record amid vaccine hesitancy
4
Ex-Minneapolis cop faces new sentence in death of 911 caller
5
Syria executes 24 people over last year's deadly wildfires
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top