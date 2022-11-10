Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

Mark Gross, ESPN's senior vice president for Production and Remote Events, said Subban adds even more experience to the network's roster of analysts and reporters.

“P.K. brings a fresh perspective to his analysis, having recently retired from the game, but he also draws on much more than just his experience on the ice, which gives him a unique, fun perspective that fans will love," Gross said.

During his final season in the league, Subban had already agreed to host “P.K.’s Places,” which is a hockey version of the Places series streaming on ESPN+. That series is set to debut next year.

Subban said he's had discussions with ESPN about possibly branching out into other areas of sports if there are opportunities. He added many thought an announcement about his future might have come sooner, but he was taking time to decompress while assessing all his options.

“I’m excited to bring that passion and that energy that I brought on the ice to something else that I’m passionate about. I hope that they’re just as excited as I am to get started,” he said. “The people that follow and know me know that I keep honest. I’m gonna be myself, and hopefully that’s what they want to see. I think that’s what people are excited about.”

