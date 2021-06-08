Recently retired QB Rivers wins NFL writers' Good Guy Award

Rivers, who retired at 39 after one season with Indianapolis in 2020 following 16 years with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.