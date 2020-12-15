Record number of journalists jailed because of their work

The Committee to Protect Journalists has been concerned that President Donald Trump's criticism of “fake news” in the United States has influenced autocratic leaders in other countries. Jailings are up compared to several years past: the committee said there were 131 in 2005 and 92 in 2000.

The journalists' group hopes that President-elect Joe Biden can set a tone on the world stage by making a point of talking about press freedom.

Still, Radsch cautioned that “the world is not going to be undone all of a sudden just because we have a new U.S. president.”

The committee has increasingly turned to Congress for help in emphasizing press freedoms worldwide, Radsch said. She cited U.S. Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and California Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff as being supportive.

Forty-seven journalists were in jail in China, three of them for coverage related to China's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said. There were 27 jailings in Egypt, at least three related to coronavirus coverage.

Journalists in Egypt and Honduras died after contracting COVID while in prison, the committee said.

Nearly all of the jailed journalists were covering stories involving their own country. The committee said 36 of the jailed journalists were women.