Recovery underway in South Korea's rain-hit capital area

“It’s certainly true that (the rainfall) was abnormal weather, but we have come to a point where we can no longer call abnormal weather abnormal,” Yoon said. “We could see new record levels (of rain) at any time. We need to build our response so that we are ready for a situation that’s worse than we had imagined.”

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said workers through Wednesday afternoon had finished restoring more than 90% of some 2,800 buildings, homes, roads and other facilities in the capital area that had been prioritized in emergency recovery plans.

Nearly 3,000 government workers, including police and fire department personnel, and dozens of excavators and dump trucks have been deployed in the recovery efforts. The military has separately deployed around 1,300 troops, some of whom were seen cleaning debris and salvaging furniture at flooded neighborhoods in southern Seoul.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties in regions south of the capital area, where the weather agency issued heavy rain warnings. Landslide warnings were issued in more than 30 cities and towns across the country,

More than 52 centimeters (20 inches) of rain was measured in Seoul’s hardest-hit Dongjak district from Monday to Wednesday at noon. Precipitation in the area exceeded 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) per hour at one point Monday night — the highest hourly downpour measured in Seoul since 1942.

Combined Shape Caption People walk on a damaged road near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations.(Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Ju-sung Credit: Kim Ju-sung Combined Shape Caption People walk on a damaged road near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations.(Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Ju-sung Credit: Kim Ju-sung

Combined Shape Caption A part of a main road near the Han River is flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Park Dong-ju Credit: Park Dong-ju Combined Shape Caption A part of a main road near the Han River is flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Park Dong-ju Credit: Park Dong-ju