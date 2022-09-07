dayton-daily-news logo
Red Cross: Landslide kills 15 in remote Uganda district

Rescuers from the Uganda Red Cross Society attend the scene of a landslide in Kasika village, Kasese district, in southwestern Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The landslide triggered by heavy rain in the remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross. (Uganda Red Cross Society via AP)

Nation & World
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Uganda Red Cross says at least 15 people have been killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of southwestern Uganda has killed at least 15 people, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

The group reported Wednesday that most of the victims are “mothers and children,” calling the landslide in the hilly district of Kasese a disaster.

Kasese, which lies near the border with Congo, is prone to deadly mudslides during rainy seasons.

Ugandan police and other authorities didn’t immediately comment.

Credit: Uncredited

