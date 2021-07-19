Red Cross staff to join migrant rescue boat in Mediterranean

“We are proud to start this new mission, but we also call on the EU and its member states to urgently increase search and rescue operations,” IFRC President Francesco Rocca said in the statement.

The Italian and Maltese governments have appealed to other nations in the European Union to take in some of the tens of thousands of rescued migrants in recent years, since many of them hope to reach northern Europe to find jobs or relatives there.

Many of the migrants are denied asylum because they are fleeing poverty and not war, other conflict or persecution. But for the large part, the appeals by Italy and Malta to their EU partners have gone unheeded.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration