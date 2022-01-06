Red-hot housing market to fuel record borrowing in '22

Median U.S. home prices in October were nearly 20% higher than a year earlier, according to the most recent S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index.

The housing market is expected to continue to sizzle this year, which is why the MBA projects that the dollar value of for-purchase home loans will climb to a new high of $1.74 trillion.

While the for-sale inventory may end up being a little better than in 2021 as homebuilders crank out more homes, it still won’t be enough to give the upper hand to buyers, Fratantoni said.

“2022 is still going to be a seller’s market,” he said. “There’s more demand than supply, and that’s why we’re very confident that prices are going to keep going up.”

Meanwhile, homebuyers are likely going to have less buying power this year to cope with rising home prices.

The extraordinarily low mortgage rates that have helped intensify housing market demand are expected to continue creeping higher in 2022 as the Federal Reserve phases out the monthly bond purchases it has been making since the early days of the pandemic. The central bank has already signaled that it expects to start raising interest rates as early as this spring to check sharply rising inflation.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stuck around 3% in 2021. The MBA’s forecast calls for that average rate to rise to 4% this year.

That’s close to other housing economists’ forecasts. The National Association of Realtors projects the average rate will rise to 3.7% by the end of this year. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, forecasts rates will peak at 4%, but end the year at 3.5%.

“It will be a bit of a roller coaster ride,” McBride said. “The higher rates we expect in 2022 won’t take the winds out of the sails of the housing market, but it will change the refinancing equation significantly.”

Homeowners borrowed some $2.32 trillion in 2021 to refinance their mortgage, down about 12% from 2020, when refinancing hit a record high, according to the MBA. Taken together, mortgage refinancing in 2021 and 2020 amounted to nearly $5 trillion.

The MBA forecasts mortgage refinancing will fall to $870 billion this year, the lowest since 2018′s $467 billion.