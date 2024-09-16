Red Lobster exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The Orlando, Florida-based chain, which lost $76 million in 2023, shuttered dozens of its North American restaurants over recent months — both leading up to and during the bankruptcy process. That included more than 50 locations whose equipment was put up for auction just days before the Chapter 11 petition, followed by additional closures throughout the bankruptcy process.

Red Lobster's new CEO is Damola Adamolekun, former chief executive of P.F. Chang’s. Adamolekun was previously appointed to head RL Investor Holdings, the newly formed entity that acquired Red Lobster. He previously said that the company’s long-term investment plan included a commitment of more than $60 million in new funding.

“Red Lobster is now a stronger, more resilient company, and today is the start of a new chapter in our history,” Adamolekun said in a statement on Monday.

Red Lobster is now an independent, privately-held company with 545 restaurant locations in 44 states and four Canadian provinces.