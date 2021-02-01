Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

“He’s the heart and soul of this team,” infielder Brock Holt said before the World Series, after the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games en route to the title. “He’s been here the longest. He’s won two World Series. So to have him here — it’s always better with him here than when he’s gone.”

In 2019, Pedroia played just six games. He continued to speak of a comeback before having what the Red Sox said was a “significant setback” in the offseason. He did not play at all in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season,

“It sucks,” Machado said after the 2019 setback. “Obviously, he could down as one of the greatest Red Sox to play this game."

Notes: Pedroia has one season remaining in a $110 million, eight-year contract. Of his $12 million salary for 2021, $2.5 million is deferred without interest and payable on July 15, 2028. His contract called for deferred payments for previous salaries of $2 million each on July 15 this year and in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and $2.5 million each in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia holds a championship belt during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Boston. Pedroia, who was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season, retired Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

