Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet has liner skip off his nose and glove

Cora and the trainer asked for a towel and Crochet appeared to possibly have a small trickle of blood coming out as his blew his nose.

He stayed in and struck out the next batter, Jonah Bride, with a sweeper. He then gave up Brooks Lee’s single to center before Harrison Bader bounced to short, ending the inning.

Crochet was pulled after the fifth inning, throwing 89 pitches and giving up a run on four hits with six strikeouts.

The Red Sox picked up the lefty in a trade with the White Sox during the offseason and he agreed to a $170-million, six-year extension with Boston on April 1.

