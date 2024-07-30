Red Sox beef up bullpen by adding RHP Lucas Sims from the Reds as trade deadline approaches

BreakingNews
Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball's playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Several big names — including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet — remained on the market as the deadline approached at 6 p.m. ET.

Tuesday's action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

