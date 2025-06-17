Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hits 1st career home run

SEATTLE (AP) — Prized rookie Roman Anthony hit his first major league home run for the Boston Red Sox in the first inning Monday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The 21-year-old Anthony turned on a slider from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert — who was making his first appearance since coming off the injured list — and cranked it to right-center for a solo shot. The right fielder was rated the top prospect in baseball when he got called up from Triple-A Worcester last week.