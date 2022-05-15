Reds rookie Greene, reliever no-hitter thru 8, Pirates lead

BreakingNews
Police detain 4 following report of shots fired
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By ALAN SAUNDERS, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh.

Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118.

Art Warren relieved Greene with Sunday's game scoreless against the Pirates at PNC Park. Warren gave up a walk and an RBI grounder that put the Pirates ahead 1-0 at PNC Park

