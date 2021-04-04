Reds scrap with Cards at plate, tangle in outfield, win 9-6

There was more pushing and shoving before order seemed to be restored. But as relief pitchers for both teams were heading back to their bullpens, they tangled in the outfield.

Castellanos was the only player ejected. Aristides Aquino replaced Castellanos and led off the sixth inning with a home run.

Tucker Barnhart’s two-run homer ignited a six-run third for the Reds.

Tyler Mahle (1-0) struck out nine in five innings, allowing two earned runs.

Paul DeJong hit two solo home runs for St. Louis. Nolan Arenado connected for his first home run with the Cardinals.

Wainwright (0-1) lasted only 2 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and seven hits.

Back in 2010, the Cardinals and Reds got into a major brawl at Cincinnati. Molina and Brandon Phillips began barking at the plate and eventually Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto got pinned against the backstop and tried to kick his way out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Harrison Bader (right forearm), RHP Dakota Hudson (elbow), LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (back) and RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) are on the 10-day disabled list.

Reds: CF Nick Senzel didn't start after hurting his left shoulder making a diving catch in Thursday's opener. Tyler Naquin started in his place, but Senzel came into the game in the fifth inning as part of a double switch. Manager David Bell said OF Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) and RHP Sonny Gray (back) will soon report to the alternate site in Louisville, Kentucky, to continue their rehab.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals send RHP Carlos Martinez to the mound to face Reds right-hander Jeff Hoffman on Sunday in the finale of the three-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier Molina, center, as they scrum with members of the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado watches his two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Reds won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin hits a two-run RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson leaps to make a catch for an out on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster