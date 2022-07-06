Reds spoil Scherzer's return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win

Tommy Pham led off the Cincinnati ninth with a double into the right-field corner against Seth Lugo (1-2). Tyler Naquin was walked intentionally before Donovan Solano walked to load the bases.

Moustakas' deep fly ball to center drove in Pham with the game-winner.

The last-place Reds threatened in the eighth, putting runners on second and third with one out. But Tommy Hunter got Jonathan India to pop out and Brandon Drury to fly out to right.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RHP Tony Santillan (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... RF Tyler Naquin (strained quadriceps) was back in the lineup for the first time since May 31.

MOVES

The Reds claimed right-hander Ian Gibaut off waivers from the Dodgers. They also optioned utilityman Max Schrock and catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Triple-A Louisville. Catcher Chris Okey was designated for assignment. ... To make room on the roster for Scherzer, the Mets designated lefty Chasen Shreve for assignment.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.53 ERA) starts for the Reds against Mets lefty David Peterson (5-1, 3.24 ERA). Ashcraft was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 15-7 loss to the Cubs last week. Peterson is coming off the paternity list to start for New York.

