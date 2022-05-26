Reds rout Cubs 20-5 for their most runs in 23 years

Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. He had been 0-6 with a 5.50 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ hit back-to-back homers in the fifth. Nico Hoerner also homered for the Cubs.

Cubs starter Justin Steele (1-5) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in two-plus innings,

Farmer missed the prior four games with general soreness, then hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in fifth for his first career multihomer game. He entered with one homer this season.

Farmer added a two-run single in the sixth.

Matt Reynolds hit a two-run triple, and Tyler Stephenson and Almora had two-run singles in the third,

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki left the game after injuring his left ring finger during an awkward slide in the third inning. ... INF Nick Madrigal will start a rehab assignment on Saturday at Iowa. He has been out with back tightness. ... LHP Alec Mills is scheduled to pitch three innings on a rehab assignment on Friday, about 55 pitches. Mills is on the 60-day IL and not eligible to come off until June 8

Reds: SS Jose Barrero (wrist surgery) is going to stay at Triple-A Louisville for the time being. “He could come back at any point but we’re not going to rush that,” manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Opens a two-game series at the Chicago White Sox following an off day Friday. Right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-0), who was signed to a minor league earlier this month, is slated to make his third start for the White Sox. The Cubs haven't said who'll start yet.

Reds: Open a three-game set at home with the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. LHP Carlos Rodon (4-3) is the scheduled starter for the Giants against a Reds pitcher who's still to be determined.

