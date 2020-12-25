Reenactment of Washington's crossing Delaware goes online

Washington Crossing Historic Park said the reenactment filmed earlier in the month provided a “close-up view" of the event it called “a beloved community tradition that will continue for years to come." Crowd-size restrictions barred holding the Revolutionary War reenactment in the “traditional, in-person manner," organizers said.

Normally, thousands gather every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.