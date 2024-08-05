BreakingNews
St. Paris police chief arrested over gun issue at Champaign County Fair

Referee injured in Morocco-Spain semifinal soccer game at Paris Olympics

The first substitution made in the Olympics men’s soccer semifinal match between Morocco and Spain was the referee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
X

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The first substitution made in the Olympics men's soccer semifinal match between Morocco and Spain on Monday was the referee.

The ref, Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan, limped off the field 15 minutes into the match shortly after he was inadvertently knocked down by Spain defender Marc Pubill near midfield.

Pubill appeared to be pushed by a Moroccan player. He tumbled forward and into Tantashev's right leg. Play was stopped for a few minutes while Tantashev received treatment.

But the referee couldn't continue and was replaced by fourth official Glenn Nyberg of Sweden.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Robert F. Kennedy in NY court as he fights ballot-access suit claiming...
2
Prosecutors plan to charge former Kansas police chief over his conduct...
3
The Latest: Debby knocks out power to hundreds of thousands in Florida...
4
Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with potentially catastrophic...
5
Colombia's congress considers ban on Pablo Escobar souvenirs
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top