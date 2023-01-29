Referees' union says James was fouled on controversial play

The Celtics wound up winning the game in overtime, 125-121.

“We got cheated tonight, honestly. ... It’s unacceptable,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said after the game.

The NBA acknowledged shortly after the game that a foul should have been called — “There was contact. At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play,” crew chief Eric Lewis told a pool reporter — and reaffirmed that Sunday in the report detailing calls made and missed in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime.

The Lakers entered Sunday 13th in the Western Conference at 23-27, only two games back of the final play-in spot and four games back of the fourth-place Los Angeles Clippers. But the Lakers have also spent virtually the entire season on the outside of the playoff picture.

“We don’t have room for error,” James said after Saturday’s game. “And it’s one of the best games we played all year. For it to fall on somebody else’s judgment, or non-judgment, it’s just ridiculous. It’s ridiculous.”

Neither James nor Davis will play in the Lakers’ next game on Monday at Brooklyn, the team said. Injuries are the reason; James has left ankle soreness and Davis continues to deal with a right foot stress injury.

James reacted with no shortage of animation after the missed call on the Tatum play, immediately pointing to his arm and eventually slumping to the court, resting on his knees and elbows as he tried to come to grips with no foul being called.

Lakers guard Patrick Beverley brought a camera onto the court during the ensuing stoppage to show Lewis an image of the contact; Beverley got a technical foul, and the Celtics wound up starting the overtime with a 106-105 lead because of the resulting free throw.

It marked at least the fourth time in recent weeks that the Lakers felt a late-game call went against them in what became a loss.

“I don’t see it happening to nobody else,” James said. “It’s just weird.”

Added Lakers coach Darvin Ham: “As much as you try not to put it on officiating, it’s becoming increasingly difficult.”

