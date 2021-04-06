Refugee families urge Biden to keep promise to up admissions

Only about 2,050 refugees have been allowed in to the United States because of the restrictions set by Trump, agencies said.

Every day that passes without any action “leaves hundreds of refugee families in limbo in refugee camps and many waiting to be reunited with their loved ones here in the U.S. waiting for us to uphold our promise to protect,” the letter states.

“We hope that President Biden will listen to our voices,” said Nejra Sumic, one of the refugee organizers of the letter.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the president is committed to “ensuring that the United States is, again, a leader when it comes to refugees," but it will take time to restore the program that was decimated by the previous administration. The drop in admissions under Trump forced many resettlement offices to close and let staff go.

“There’s a great deal of rebuilding that needs to take place in order to have a refugee program that allows us to achieve what we wanted to achieve in a way that is both effective and that is safe," Price said without elaborating.

The State Department, which coordinates flights with resettlement agencies, booked 715 refugees to come to the United States with the anticipation that Biden would have acted by March, but those flights were canceled since the refugees were not eligible under Trump's rules, according to resettlement agencies.

Most of the refugees are from Africa and fleeing armed conflict or political persecution. Most spots are allocated for people fleeing religious persecution, Iraqis who have assisted U.S. forces there, and people from Central America’s Northern Triangle, the resettlement agencies say.

Among those who had their tickets canceled was a pregnant woman from Congo who can no longer fly because she is now in her third trimester, said Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, a Maryland-based Jewish nonprofit that is one of nine agencies that resettles refugees in the U.S.

“There is simply no rationale for not making this change at this time," he said, adding that it is creating “so much extra stress for refugees."

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.