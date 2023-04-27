Refurbished Chopin museum reopens in Warsaw with new items

The museum, which houses Chopin’s last piano, a Pleyel, and manuscripts of his music, will also display new items including letters he wrote to his companion, the writer George Sand, and a satirical drawing she made of him, as well as an oil portrait of Chopin painted by his friend Teofil Kwiatkowski.

The focus of the renewed exhibition is on the original manuscripts, which take the place of previous facsimiles, and on recreating the mood and style of the times they belong to, museum officials said Thursday.