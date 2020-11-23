X

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny accepts the award for favorite latin album for “YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

It's unclear if Bad Bunny was showing any symptoms of COVID-19. His publicist did not immediately return a message for comment.

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny presents the award for favorite latin female artist at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

