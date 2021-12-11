Reggie Jackson hits winning jumper, Clippers beat Magic

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Ross came off the bench to add 22 points. Orlando has dropped four straight and 14 of its last 16.

TIP-INS

Magic: Franz Wagner had 20 points, which is his fourth game this season with at least 20. ... Orlando jumped out to a 22-13 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter by making five of its first six from beyond the arc. ... Gary Harris had 14 points and Mo Bamba added 11. ... Wendell Carter Jr., who had 14 rebounds, reached 1,000 career defensive rebounds.

Clippers: LA had a 49-44 lead at halftime after it held the Magic to 4 of 18 from the floor and 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. ... Rookie Brandon Boston Jr., who scored 25 points in Wednesday's win over Boston, missed his first six shots and scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. ... Ivica Zubac had 10 points. ... Los Angeles has won 17 of its last 20 meetings with Orlando going back to 2011-12.

UP NEXT

Magic: Conclude five-game trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Clippers: Host Phoenix on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Clippers forward Justise Winslow (20) grabs a rebound against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Clippers forward Justise Winslow (20) grabs a rebound against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, right, reacts after scoring next to Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner, right, reacts after scoring next to Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) shoots over Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots over Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) shoots over Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez