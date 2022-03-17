Regina King, Ryan Reynolds among co-hosts of Met Gala in May

The May 2 evening is actually the second star-studded gala after the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was split during the pandemic. It celebrates "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the second part of a major two-part exhibition at the museum exploring the roots of American fashion.

The first part opened in September along with the first pared-down "mini-gala" as the Costume Institute struggled with pandemic restrictions, like every other arts institution. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary co-chairs for the second event.