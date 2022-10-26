Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began when a pine tree in Shasta County fell into a PG&E distribution line. In June, the utility pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charged by the Shasta County district attorney's office.

The California Public Utilities Commission said in its proposed order that the utility failed to remove two pine trees marked for removal, resulting in one falling. The commission also ordered the utility to submit a corrective action plan to ensure trees marked for removal are logged into a database and removed.