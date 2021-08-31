Regulators reject key part of $33.6 billion railroad deal

Earlier this month, Canadian Pacific came back with a $31 billion offer that valued KCS at roughly $300 per share that Kansas City Southern’s board rejected. CP officials maintained throughout the bidding war that they didn’t think CN’s plan to acquire Kansas City Southern would get approved because of concerns about its impact on competition, so they didn’t see a need to outbid Canadian National.

Regulators have already approved Canadian Pacific’s plan to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern, so that deal has a clear path to move forward if KCS accepts CP’s offer and shareholders of both railroads approve it. There are fewer competitive concerns about that proposed merger because there is little overlap between the two railroads’ networks and even after the deal the combined railroad would be the smallest of the major North American railroads.

Using a voting trust will allow Kansas City Southern shareholders to be paid upfront before the Surface Transportation Board embarks on its full review of the deal, which may take more than 18 months. If regulators ultimately reject the deal, then the voting trust would sell off Kansas City Southern, so it could remain independent.

The Surface Transportation Board hasn’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s. It has generally said that any deal involving one of the nation’s six largest railroads needs to enhance competition and serve the public interest to get approved. The board has also said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and prompt additional mergers.

For more than two decades the railroad industry has been stable, with two railroads in the Western United States — BNSF and Union Pacific — two in the Eastern United States — CSX and Norfolk Southern — and the two Canadian railroads that serve part of the United States.