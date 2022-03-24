Reissues planned for 'Mambo Kings' and other Hijuelos novels

“Every day this has been my mission,” she said Thursday upon the announcement by Grand Central Publishing that new paperback editions of “The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love” and other titles by Hijuelos, the first Hispanic to win the Pulitzer for fiction, will be published over a two-year period starting in 2023.

“Mambo Kings," his debut book and winner of the Pulitzer in 1990, will be reissued in October 2023. Other Hijuelos paperbacks scheduled include “Beautiful Maria of My Soul,” “Our House in the Last World” and “Empress of the Splendid Season.”